ROCKPORT — 1933.
That was the year a handful of Rockport musicians pooled their efforts to showcase a big band sound.
For decades, the Rockport American Legion Band has produced the music that has defined the Sunday evening concerts at the American Legion Post 98 Bandstand, at 32 Beach St. adjacent to Back Beach.
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the nonprofit organization, which has seen hundreds of volunteer musicians and many different band directors since its inception.
Martha Lilja-Johnson is president of the Rockport Legion Band. She said while this year will not include “a big hoopla event” to recognize the 90th anniversary, just performing will acknowledge the decades the band has been together.
For her part, Lilja-Johnson plays French horn.
“We have individuals and musicians ranging from high school students to those who are 80 years old or more,” she said. “Our musicians come from as far away as Lawrence and Nahant.”
Also turning 90, according to Lilja-Johnson, is the granite and wooden American Legion Bandstand, with room to fit between 35 and 40 band members.
Bob Rick, the band’s director and its conductor since 2018, said it is challenging to bring together musicians of differing abilities.
But he loves it.
“It’s a group of people who get together with no pay, but it’s a teamwork situation,” he said. “We enjoy playing together.”
Rick extolled the virtue of playing at the American Legion Bandstand venue.
“You couldn’t ask for a more pristine location,” he said. “It’s a great place to play a summer concert. If we were any closer to the ocean, our feet would get wet at high tide.”
Rick said one of his favorite moments conducting the group took place during a concert held on Bearskin Neck when his grandchildren waited for one piece to end — then jumped on him.
“We always have a supportive audience,” he said.
Traditional and contemporary music
While Lilja-Johnson characterized the concert band as one that performs traditional marching band pieces, such as those by John Phillip Sousa, the group also performs classical pieces and works from Broadway musicals.
Some of Sousa’s best-known works marches include “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Semper Fidelis” (the official march of the U.S. Marine Corps) and “The Washington Post.”
“It’s a sampling of the American genre,” she said.
Lilja-Johnson said the organization provides a scholarship each year for graduating students who have played with the band.
The Sunday evening concerts are family affairs, she said.
One unique aspect at the concerts, she said, is the practice of some concert goers who stay in their parked automobiles at Back Bay and honk their horns as a show of appreciation at the end of songs.
“That’s a funny little thing that’s very sweet,” she said. “As people wind down their weekend, they bring their picnics and lawn chairs to relax and watch the sunset. There’s popcorn and drinks and children running around and dancing to the music and sometimes singing. and the band plays on.”
Founded in the Great Depression in 1932, the volunteer concert band has played before audiences ever since their first appearance together in 1933, according to the band’s website.
While approximately 40 musicians play during the summer and about 35 during the winter, the group encourages new members to join.
“It’s a community band and we encourage students to play with us. The band has many people who work on the website and do social media,” Lilja-Johnson said. “Everybody has a part. It’s a collaborative process.”
Summer series
The Rockport Legion Band’s summer concert series includes eight concerts held on consecutive Sunday evenings in July and August at the bandstand at the Back Beach American Legion Hall. The shows are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Each concert includes about 15 selections — but band members are expected to learn and prepare as many as 120 pieces.
The town of Rockport also plays a part in the band, appropriating $2,000 in 2022 for band concerts, according to the 182nd Rockport Annual Report. In addition, the Rockport Cultural Council contributes to the band and there have been donations from a number of estates of past band members, Lilja-Johnson said.
“I think it shows the early and continued love of music being supported by the community,” she said. “It’s just a reflection of the love of music and keeping the music going.”
Some Rockport Legion Band musicians also play in other area groups, including Rockport’s Clown Band and the Cape Ann Community Band. The Cape Ann Community Band is slated to perform at Stage Fort Park’s Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Gloucester on Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to the summer series, the Rockport Legion Band also performs at Christmas, typically at the Rockport First Congregational Church (known as the “Old Sloop”) and it has been known to perform Halloween concerts on Bearskin Neck.
Those interested in joining can visit the Rockport Legion Band’s website, www.rockportlegionband.org or e-mail info@rockportlegionband.org for more information.
