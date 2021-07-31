ROCKPORT — The Rockport Legion Band planned to perform its first free concert of its 87th summer concert series mid month but was rained out.
The band will now give that first free concert this Sunday, Aug. 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street.
Because of limited rehearsal time, the band is only performing every other week this season. Additional shows will be Aug. 15, and 29.
Music Director and conductor Bob Rick will lead the band's show this Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8:30. The evening's theme is "The Good Old USA."
Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good to bring. Popcorn will be available.
The program opens with the national anthem arranged by Henry Fillmore, followed by "American Flourish" by Robert W. Smith, "Liberty Bell" by John Philip Sousa, "American Salute" by Morton Gould and arranged Douglas E. Wagner, "Americans We" by Fillmore, "Shenandoah" by Frank Ticheli, "To Protect & Serve" by Robert W. Smith, "Patriotic Medley" arranged by Bob Puff, "Captain America" by Alan Silvestri and arranged by Michael Brown, "Saint-sational Trio Traditional" arranged by Michael Story, "New York, New York" by John Kander and arranged by Frank D. Cofield, "MTA" traditional, "This is My Country" by Al Jacobs and Don Raye and arranged by Jerry Brubaker, "Battle Hymn of the Republic" by William Steffe and arranged byJay Althouse and Mark Williams, "America The Beautiful" by Samuel Augustus Ward and arranged by Carmen Dragon, and closes with "Stars & Stripes" by John Philip Sousa.
In case of inclement weather, check the Rockport Legion Band page on Facebook for information on cancellations.