ROCKPORT — After nearly four months, the town-wide outdoor water ban has been lifted. This news comes just a week before the town plans to begin replacing its water filtration systems.
The town Department of Public Works announced Thursday that townsfolk are once again allowed to use their soaker hoses, sprinkler systems and fountains, and water their lawns whenever they want. Despite this, the department recommends residents continue to use general water conservation.
Since May 27, all non-essential outdoor water use was banned in town. The ban was put in place to conserve clean water during the hot summer months after one of the filters at Rockport's dissolved air flotation water treatment plant on DPW Way failed. The town also has a rapid sand filter water treatment plant.
"Now that summer is over and the population in town has significantly decreased," said DPW Chief Joe Parisi, "the high demands for water for irrigation and other general use has dropped off significantly as well to the point that the filtration plants and its operating staff should have no difficulty meeting the reduced demand levels."
Still, Rockport's working filtration systems are also at risk of failing. To avoid another possible water shortage in the future, the town has earmarked $750,000 from the Water Enterprise fund to install stainless steel filter underdrains at both plants.
“The underdrains should be able to function without failure for quite some time," Parisi told theTimes in April, "and they will be more easily replaced when the time comes.”
The town is preparing to sign a $490,000 contract with Waterline Industries Corp. of Seabrook, New Hampshire, to replace the filters.
"The contractor will immediately begin working on the filter beds and will continue work through the winter months when water demand is at is lowest point," Parisi said. "Completion of the installation of both new filter beds will be accomplished before seasonal demand for water picks up again next summer."
