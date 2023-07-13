ROCKPORT — The future of leases for 154 properties at Long Beach — slated to expire at year’s end — remains unclear.
The Long Beach Options Committee last year recommended more professional research was needed to study the “social, legal, environmental and economic implications” of Long Beach before a formal decision could be arrived at for the leases of the beachfront properties.
The Select Board is still trying to decide what to do, member Ross Brackett said. He said the leases run to Dec. 31.
“The Long Beach Options Committee has completed its report to Town Meeting and they explored many potential options for Long Beach” said Brackett. “I have read the report and saw some of the possible options to be helpful.”
While Brackett confirmed the committee is inactive since it delivered the report, he said the Select Board is considering a plan — behind closed doors.
“Our goal is to have the new leases completed by the late summer/early fall,” said Select Board member Sarah Wilkinson.
Select Board members have had an “extensive discussion” regarding the matter and agreed that the sale of Long Beach is not an option, Brackett said.
“We have discussed at length in executive session that the course of action we are taking is a balanced approach taking considerations from the residents of Rockport and the (Long Beach Options Committee),” he said. “The board is working to make sure the town is protected as well as the homes of our Long Beach residents.”
The town of Rockport owns Long Beach and leases parcels from April to November and also collects property taxes on the homes there, which are owned by the lessees.
Brackett added Select Board members would have further information in the near future “as we work out additional details.”
According to Wilkinson, the town will receive about $1.8 million in fiscal year 2024 in rent from the cottages. But she added the new terms of the leases need to be worked out in executive session.
“As you may be aware, one of the reasons for the (Select Board) meeting in executive session is to consider the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property if the chair declares that an open meeting law may have a detrimental effect on the negotiating position of the policy body,” said Wilkinson. “As soon as our work is done on the leases, we will release them to the public.”
Seawall deterioration
One concern about the leases is related to the deterioration of the Long Beach seawall.
In May, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it planned to send $2,762,936 to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Rockport for repairs to the Long Beach seawall after it was damaged during a storm on March 2 and 3 in 2018.
The remaining costs, to be picked up by the town of Rockport, amount to just under $1 million. Over the years, some Long Beach cottages have experienced periodic road access problems related to flooding in the area.
But, Brackett said FEMA has not yet provided the funding for the seawall project which is undergoing an environmental review.
“Any funding provided would first need to have (a) 25 percent match from the town and that needs to be voted on at Town Meeting,” he said.
Regarding the FEMA money, Wilkinson said the town still needs to approve the matching 25% of the financial arrangement. She said the DPW Commissioners have a plan.
That plan, she said, is to ask Town Meeting to approve the money needed to match the FEMA grant.
The commissioners discussed whether the article should be placed on the upcoming fall or spring Town Meeting warrant at their Tuesday meeting but made no determination, Wilkinson said.
“Over the next several months, they will be working on the idea,” she said.
Wilkinson said at the most recent Select Board meeting, board members unanimous supported the idea of placing the measure on the warrant.
“The next step is for the DPW Commissioners to request that the selectmen put Town Meeting approval for matching the funds on an upcoming warrant,” she said.
“It is a large undertaking to put a project of this size on the warrant, so I am guessing it will be spring,” said Wilkinson.
