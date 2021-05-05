ROCKPORT— Pierce Sears, the mild-mannered "townie" who ran the iconic Twin Lights Beverages company, died Sunday. He was 88.
His passing created a wake of nostalgia among those who knew the humble, non-assuming gentleman who loved his native town and its long history.
"We have lost a patriarch of this town," said Phil Hopkins, a close friend for 20 years. "He was the patron saint of Rockport, the embodiment of Rockport and the soul of the town. He didn't have an enemy. We lost someone who was the thread between the old and the new."
Sears made headlines from the Gloucester Daily Times to the Wall Street Journal for owning and operating the tiny Twin Lights bottling company that graced the entrance to the town at Five Corners. A large picture window revealed the small family operation for those who stopped to look in the garage-like structure that stood next to his home on Broadway.
He always said he would have to cease operations once he could no longer obtain the bottles that fit his equipment. Ironically those bottles have been a collector's item for years.
A member of many local organizations, Sears supported the efforts of the American Legion Post 98, the Thacher Island Association — the island is home to the twin lighthouses depicted on his soda bottles — and the Sandy Bay Historical Society to name just a few.
Cathie Hayes, Sears' sister, said she was surprised to receive the call from the hospital, where he died after being taken by ambulance from his front yard.
"We usually talked on Sundays, and the last time, we had talked for a long time and reminisced about things and family. We really got into it, remembering grandparents and this one and that one," she said. "It's just so strange, and there was no indication that there was any health problem. He did the yard work and I guess he was mowing the lawn when he collapsed. He always said that he'd pay someone when he couldn't do it anymore. It was just one of those things."
A man of eclectic tastes
Sears had varied interests. He was accomplished as an amateur filmmaker and a skilled member of the local sportsman club. He loved all things history, sports, art and trivia; he was a long-time fan of "Jeopardy."
He was drafted into the Army in 1954 and attended military police school in Fort Gordon, Georgia, after which he was assigned to a remote station in Alaska.
"He would say that they couldn't have sent him any farther from his home," recalled Paul St. Germain, president emeritus of the Thacher Island Association.
Hopkins, who is president of Fandor and The Film Detective, said he and Sears bonded over their love of films, particularly old-time movies.
"I brought him as a guest to the Turner Classic Movie festival in Hollywood and we had so much fun together. When I was ready to call it a day, he'd be schlepping all around Hollywood taking photos. He was around 83 or 84 at the time," said Hopkins.
Hopkins noted that Sears also had an impressive film library about all things Rockport.
"He has hundreds of reels of film starting from the 40s. He also would narrate his films and of course he knew everyone in the films. He often gave presentations that were always well attended," he said. "He captured so much of the town and has preserved so many historical events."
Selling soda
On the 100th anniversary of the company in 2007, a Gloucester Times article at the time outlined the history of Twin Light beverages, bottled by the Thomas Wilson Bottling Co., which was the only independent bottling company on Cape Ann. Thomas Wilson started the company in 1907, after which it was taken over by Wilson’s stepson, Joseph Sears, and it remained a family business with direct deliveries of its sodas packed into its famous wooden crates to homes and businesses.
Pierce Sears, Joseph Sears’ grandson, took over the business after his father, George Sears.
Twin Lights was known for its quality and tiny 7-ounce bottles, some from soda machines that clearly dated back to the era of the 1950s, when a bottle was about 5 cents.
At one point, the company made 12 flavors of soda, including ginger ale, orange and grape, which were among the most popular.
Sears' small glass soda bottles appeared in diverse locales from Addison Gilbert Hospital to the Gloucester Daily Times, which for decades had one of the old-fashioned soda machine coolers in its break room. The late Peter Watson, a lifelong local newspaperman, boasted that the grape soda was the best.
Dr. Sydney Wedmore, a retired local physician, recalled how Sears would deliver his Twin Lights golden ginger ale to his Rockport doctor's office.
"All I had to do was leave a message, and he would deliver a case of soda," Wedmore recalled. "He also used to deliver ginger ale to (Addison Gilbert) hospital. Ginger ale always had a reputation for calming the stomach and helping with nausea. Some of the old doctors would prescribe that and it was always on the floors so if you wanted a drink, they would get you a Twin Lights soda, but that was during an era that no longer exists."
On April 18, St. Germain presented Sears with an official copy of the new book "Twin Lights Tonic: Cape Ann's Timeless Soda Pop," written by St. Germain and Devlin Sherlock.
"When I gave it to him, we talked for about an hour, and afterward, he said he was going to sit right down and read it," said St. Germain.
Several people recalled the strength that Sears had even as a man in his 80s, after a lifetime of handling crates of tonic.
"He had Popeye arms," commented Hopkins referring to the cartoon character with big biceps.
The real 'twin lights'
As a member of the Thacher Island Association, it was only a matter of time before St. Germain and Sears bonded over local history.
"He would come to any presentation I ever made at the Community House or the public library because he was always interested in town history and different projects. And he joined as a member of the Thacher Island Association," St. Germain said.
Thacher Island is home to the last of the twin lighthouses operating in America, and that scene is what graced the tonic labels.
"The twin lights were the eleventh and last lighthouses built under British rule in 1771," according to the association's website.
The association members and Sears chuckled to know that Sears had never visited the island until about a decade ago.
"So the irony was that when Paul (St. Germain) arranged a private tour, it was the first time Pierce set foot on the island. He was blown away and took tons of photographs and we joked about this turn of events," said Hopkins.
Furthermore, Wedmore recalled that when the Thacher Island Association began the fund-raising for a new boat, it was Sears who led the giving.
"When we decided we needed a boat, having used the old boat for 30 years, we started the fund raising and the first donation of $5,000 was from Pierce Sears of Twin Lights soda. That gave some impetus for others to start kicking in with donations," he said.
With the success of the fundraising, the christening of the new vessel had a Twin Lights soda twist to it.
"With respect to Pierce, instead of a traditional champagne christening, we used Twin Lights ginger ale, and he poured it on the front of the bow and he 'poured' it because he didn't want to break the bottle," recalled Wedmore.
Although the beverage company no longer made the soda regularly, it did show up from time to time at local events, such as Rockport's Harvest Festival.
Hopkins noted that Sears made soda up through last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"We went back and forth about whether there would be a successor and he had an opportunity to license it," he said. "But he opted not to, and we realized the other day that he took the recipe to the grave. It's not even up for debate anymore."
A celebration of Sears' life, Hopkins said, will be held at a future time when things are safer.
