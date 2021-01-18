Rockport making it little easier to buy pay-as-you-throw bags

ROCKPORT — In the coming weeks, residents will be able to pay for their "pay-as-you-throw" trash bags with credit cards both online and in-person.
The DPW Board of Commissioners and selectmen are working with the town's Information Technology and Treasury departments to implement two new ways to purchase the official plastic blue bags.
The first option will be in person at the Transfer Station. Town officials hope to give Public Works employees Square mobile credit card readers so residents to swipe to pay easily on site. The second method will utilize the Kelley & Ryan City Hall Systems web service, which residents already use to purchase Transfer Station and resident parking stickers.
"We're making sure the treasurer's office can get the reporting that it needs to make sure the funds are posted to the proper accounts," said Public Works Director Joe Parisi. "We already have an established business with City Hall Systems. The banking aspects of credit cards with them work pretty well. But we're looking to see what the backing is like with Square. That service utilizes a chip reader, which City Hall Systems doesn't have."
Originally, some selectmen were apprehensive about using City Hall Systems as it requires customers to pay a convenience fee for each purchase. Parisi said officials are looking to see if these fees can be charged to the town instead.
"It might just be just be a matter of having another account set up," he explained. "These convenience fees are typically part of what the merchant has to pay when it deals with the credit card company."
The DPW commissioners discussed this new payment plan at the selectmen's meeting last week. They also discussed progress they made with other issues residents have reported with the town's PAYT program. For one, the cap for the number of rolls of bags that can be purchased at one time at the Transfer Station has been lifted from two to five. The town will also improve its coordination with Waste Zero, Rockport's PAYT bag manufacturer, to make sure deliveries are made on time to various retailers.
Residents have complained that the Waste Zero bags are too flimsy. But after researching other vendors, commissioners found that the bags Rockport uses actually are thicker than those used by neighboring communities. On top of that, Waste Zero is one of the only vendors that offer a municipal delivery and distribution program.
"We had a discussion with (Waste Zero) to figure out how we could better prevent any faulty bags from entering our inventory," Parisi said. "What we found was there are some additional steps that Waste Zero can perform to catch anything that comes through that may be faulty. They promised to do that. They did a thorough check on our inventory, what's currently in their warehouse, to minimize the amount of faulty rolls. If any do still slip by, anyone can bring them back to the Transfer Station for a free replacement roll."
Residents experiencing issues with Waste Zero bags are also asked to call the company's customer service line at 800-866-3954. The bags have weight limits, and overstuffed bags are more likely to rip. Also, lifting full bags by the drawstrings may cause them to snap. Waste Zero says be sure to carry bags by the plastic instead.
Parisi hopes these improvements will alleviate some residents' issues with waste removal. He mentioned more and more people have been forgoing the Transfer Station altogether and illegally throwing their trash bags in town-owned receptacles.
"Essentially, the people who do this aren't paying for their trash removal." Parisi explained. "We will be working with the Police Department as this system has been abused quite a bit. We may contact repeat offenders if we need to."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.