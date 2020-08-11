This week, both Manchester Essex Regional School District and Rockport Public Schools will be discussing their plans for the 2020-21 school year in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pam Beaudoin will present the district's Fall 2020 Reopening Update & Planning Report to theManchester Essex Regional School Committee meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. Information on how to join the virtual meeting is available at mersd.org/domain/818.
The Rockport Public School Committee will hold an online public forum about school reopening scenarios on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. Codes to the Zoom call are posted on www.rpk12.org. A typical School Committee meeting will be held the following night.
Districts across the state are expected to submit their final reopening plans to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education by this Friday, Aug. 14.
