ROCKPORT — The Rockport Middle School student who was stabbed earlier this month returned to school a little over a week after the attack.
Superintendent Rob Liebow announced that the girl's first day in class was Monday during a Board of Selectmen meeting the same day.
"She spent the last period in math class," he told selectmen, "and will phase back into school."
On Thursday, an assistant in Liebow's office said the superintendent had "no new information" regarding the student. Rockport Middle School Principal Amanda Lamantia could not be reached for comment.
On Jan. 6, a 13-year-old male classmate stabbed the young girl inside the school building. Police were notified around 7:30 a.m. and apprehended the boy shortly after he reportedly fled the scene. Students were locked down in their classrooms until 9 a.m. that day.
Not much else is known about the attack. Due to the ages of the alleged perpetrator and victim, Judge Kathryn Phelan-Brown of Salem Juvenile Court directed Rockport Public Schools and the Rockport Police Department to keep mum on the details surrounding the case.
