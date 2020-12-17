 Rockport names first female police sergeant   

ROCKPORT — A Rockport Police officer is making history.
Mary Fountain is the town's first female police sergeant. She was appointed to the position Tuesday night by selectmen.
She will replace Sgt. James Hurst, who is expected to retire by the end of the year.
Fountain has been with the Rockport Police Department since April 2017, starting as an intermittent officer and later brought on full-time. She is best known around town as the department's elder affairs officer in addition to being a patrol officer. Fountain also serves as a background investigator, a certified sexual assault investigator, a certified bicycle officer, and an officer-in-charge.
"Officer Fountain has done excellent work for our department and has built important community partnerships," said Rockport Police Chief John Horvath in a prepared statement. "Her experience in these roles has been important for her transition into her chosen field of public safety and further demonstrates her commitment to public service."
Previously, Fountain worked for the city of Lynn for eight years, where she held roles in the mayor’s office and inspectional services.
Fountain is a member of the Massachusetts Association of Women in Law Enforcement and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives. She graduated in 2019 from Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a focus in police administration. She is enrolled at Boston University, from which she expects to earn a master's degree in criminal justice in May.
Fountain could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
In addition to promoting Fountain, selectmen approved three reserve officers to work full-time for the department.
Roby Deschenes previously worked as a beach ranger in Ipswich before serving with Rockport Police. He graduated from Massachusetts Law Enforcement Training Alliance Reserve Police Officer Academy in 2018. That same year, he earned a bachelor's degree in criminology and criminal justice from Merrimack College in North Andover.
Mathew Barney once served as dispatcher with Metro North Regional Emergency Communications Center. In that role, he was responsible for leading and training new dispatchers. Barney graduated Endicott College in Beverly in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in psychology.
Patrick Byrnes worked as a community service officer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital while serving in Rockport Police's reserve. He is expected to graduate from the New England Law Enforcement Training Center Reserve Police Officer Academy in February. Byrnes is a graduate of Stonehill College in Easton with a bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in criminology.
