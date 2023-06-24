ROCKPORT — In an effort to promote safe driving, a number of Rockport residents are suggesting local drivers pledge to keep their speeds in check.
Resident Jessica Hunt plans to roll out the “Rockport Car Pledge Program” on three Saturdays this summer — July 15, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 — at the Rockport Farmers Market in Harvey Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The park is in front of the Rockport Baptist Church at 4 High St.
The safer driving initiative’s motto is “We Slow Down in Our Town, Rockport, MA.” The action began after pedestrian Virginia “Ginny” Hale was fatally injured in September by a passing box truck. Hale, at 98, was known for walking around town, including her strolls down Broadway to Dock Square and Bearskin Neck.
Friends and family referred to Hale as the “Queen of Rockport” for her amiable personality and fashionable outfits.
According to Hunt, the effort is a collaboration between Hale’s family, including her son Larry and daughter-in-law Betsy Hale; members of the First Congregational Church, and the Rockport Police Department.
The bottom line, said Hunt, is to encourage safer driving practices in Rockport.
“At 40 mph, a speed we see on too many of our 25 mph streets, eight of 10 times if a person gets hit, they’ll die,” she said. “We don’t think an extra couple of miles an hour is worth a life. We really don’t want drivers going through our town thinking it is a race track.”
Hunt said donations have been made to support the effort from the church’s Outreach Committee and by police Chief John Horvath.
The money raised will be used to pay for 125 car magnets that motorists may display on their vehicle urging safe driving.
“At the Farmers Market, you will be able to find us by looking for our banner that is to read ‘We Slow Down in Our Town,’” said Hunt. “Sharing the road is an additional benefit to obeying traffic laws. By being a Rockport Car Pledge Program driver, you set the pace and make Rockport streets safer for everyone.”
Jay Reed, who is chair of the Congregational Church’s Outreach Committee, said the effort by Hunt is laudable.
“I think it should be abundantly clear that our roads here are narrow and winding,” he said. “There are a lot of blind corners and people kind of shrug off the speed limits at times. Jessica is a pedestrian and she understands what it’s like for drivers not to yield in crosswalk.”
Hunt encourages visitors and tourists to sign the pledge, which includes information and statistics on safe driving practices — such as obeying all traffic laws and speed limits, not texting while driving, using hands-free cell phone devices, stopping at all stop signs and red lights, and stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks.
According to Hunt, the initiative was unanimously supported by the town’s Select Board and Traffic and Parking Committee.
Hunt said too often she sees automobiles speeding through town — disregarding speed limits and traffic laws.
“Rockport is a small town” said Hunt. “There are a lot of small children and elderly people who walk around town. It’s clearly an issue.”
