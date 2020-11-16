ROCKPORT — Unrest among the rank of file of the Rockport Fire Department will be the hot topic when selectmen meet Tuesday evening.
The meeting follows a week of controversy and dueling statements from firefighters and town officials. Firefighters made demands for management and training changes last Monday and threatened to walk off the job Friday evening. The mass walk-off was delayed after selectmen agreed to allow the jakes to return to training and put forward idea of a third-party audit of the department.
"The department as whole has realized the best course of action is ... to fight this through until a satisfactory and effective resolution has been met. We will continue to provide fire services to the town of Rockport at full capacity," firefighters said in release late Friday. "Our dedication to this town is everlasting, and we apologize for placing that dedication in question or jeopardy."
In their own press release, selectmen and the town administrator reiterated their support of the department and its volunteers and said they take the firefighters' concerns seriously.
"We are committed to working through the articulated complaints," the town leaders said. "We remain optimistic that the vast majority of the members of the Fire Department will stay, and participate in the process of helping the department move forward by all of us working together."
While the scope of Tuesday's night discussion between selectmen and Fire Department representatives will be open-ended, one talking point will be the audit.
"We’re backing off temporarily until we are satisfied with the audit and their choice of an auditor," Favaloro said Friday. "I believe we have this headed in the right direction."
The selection of the auditor will be at the full discretion of selectmen. The town will reportedly be seeking a fire chief with volunteer firefighter experience.
"We are going to make sure it will be someone that is well versed the nuances of a volunteer fire department," said Selectman Don Campbell.
Originally, the jakes threatened to walk off the job Friday at 6 p.m. unless Director of Emergency Services Mark Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell Jr. were relieved of their department leadership positions. That deadline was temporarily put on hold after Favaloro spoke with Campbell and Selectman Ross Brackett on the phone Friday morning.
"We told him we are doing everything in our power to make sure their concerns are addressed," Campbell said of the conversation.
Favaloro released a statement Friday morning saying the department will continue "to keep pressure on the town to meet our expectations and follow through with this task."
On Thursday, Favaloro's wife, Janelle, published a change.org petition "demanding the removal of Mark Schmink as Emergency Services Director for the Town of Rockport, to return control of the Fire Department back to Fire Chief (James) Doyle, and to remove the position itself from future appointment." The petition had more the 740 signees Sunday afternoon.
Material from staff writer Michael Cronin was used in this report. He may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
TO JOIN IN
What: Selectmen to discuss audit of the Rockport Fire Department.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m.
Join the meeting: Via Zoom at https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/87201604191, or by phone, 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 872 0160 4191.