Rockport officials make case for new DPW facility

ROCKPORT — The town DPW Commissioners opened the doors of the Public Works facility to the public on Wednesday to show why they believe a replacement is desperately needed.
One of the big-ticket items on this fall’s Town Meeting warrant is Article H, a request for a Proposition 21/2 debt exclusion to fund a new DPW facility, estimated to cost $12.25 million. A two-thirds majority vote is required for it to pass during the proceedings on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m., at the Rockport High School auditorium on 24 Jerden’s Lane. In October, during election season, voters will be asked to confirm the project.
Town officials believe the current DPW facility is unsafe and a liability for workers and the department’s expensive service vehicles. In June, the independent Building Study Committee found the most viable option for a safe facility was to tear down the current one and build anew. The committee found rehabilitating the building would be too costly as nearly all the building’s utilities are not up to code.
Bruce Reed, one of the DPW commissioners, took attendees around the over-60-year-old building Wednesday evening and pointed out its shortcomings, the main one being that it does not have a proper fire control system. This poses a big problem considering the toxic chemicals in the back corner of the main vestibule are not being properly stored; there is simply no other place to put them, commissioners say. What’s worse, the building is too shaky to handle a fire control system that’s up to state code. A massive fire could mean the end of the facility and the department’s vehicles.
The building’s cluttered main office serves as a training, lunch and break room for the 20 full-time DPW employees. There are no showers in the building; besides the eye wash station, there is no place for employees to wash off after dealing with a contamination issue. In the cold winter months, all the DPW vehicles are packed into the main vestibule, side-by-side within inches of each other. Reed said he’s heard stories from workers about how they needed to crawl in and out of vehicle windows to use a certain one. When they pull out, both garage doors on either side of the building need to be opened as there is no proper ventilation system.
“They deserve a better place to work,” said Reed.
After the open house tours, a Q&A session with the Building Study Committee was held at the Police Station. While some attendees were concerned about the price of the project, nobody at the meeting was vocally against the town’s need for a better facility.
Branching out
In addition to an upgraded building, the new facility will feature DPW office space built on the current open canopy area.
After completing a survey of all civic buildings earlier this year, the Building Study Committee reported the town is outgrowing its small and aging Town Hall building. Town officials decided moving all DPW operations out of Town Hall and into the new facility would be the most cost-effective way to mitigate this growing problem.
Cost to taxpayers
The project is expected to cost around $12.25 million. With the debt exclusion, the town plans on borrowing $11.35 million over 20 years.
In order to close the $900,000 gap between the budget and the borrowing amount, Article I will also need to pass at Town Meeting. The article, which needs approval by a simple majority, asks the town be allowed to to sell four town-owned properties: a 31/2-acre plot on Straitsmouth Way; a 1.5-acre plot that borders Phillips Avenue, Point du Chene and Linwood Avenue; and two lots — 20,142- and 20,748-square-feet, respectively — on Woodbury Lane. Town Administrator Mitch Vieira previously said he expects these plots to sell for a combined total of $900,000.
As a result of the Proposition 21/2 debt exclusion, taxpayers will see an initial 4.7% increase on their property tax.
“Realistically, we would not need to borrow long-term until at least fiscal year 2022,” said Rockport Treasurer/Collector Carrie Arnaud. “At that time, if we borrow a recommended $11.35 million over a 20-year period at a projected net interest cost on the bond of 4 percent, it is at the time of the first year of the debt service that we would feel the greatest impact of the add-on to the tax rate.”
Arnaud’s latest estimates see a 46-cent increase to the town’s property tax rate. In fiscal 2019, the average property tax rate in Rockport was $9.86 per $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of the current median home in Rockport, with an assessed value of $513,330, would see a $236 increase at the end of the first year. From there, the property tax rate is expected to decrease around one to two cents a year. This means the owner of the average assessed home would potentially be charged $5 to $10 less than the year prior.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, Rockport’s fiscal 2019 tax rate was the lowest in Essex County for that year and the 34th lowest out of all 351 communities in the state. At the time, Massachusetts’ median rate was $15.48 per $1,000 of assessed value.
IF YOU GO
What and who: Rockport Town Meeting, open to residents who are registered voters, will consider a 16-article warrant.
When: Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
Where: Auditorium at Rockport High School 24 Jerden’s Lane.
