ROCKPORT — The upcoming Rockport Fire Department audit is expected to review a wide range of operational protocols and current staffing structures.
At the Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, Town Administrator Mitch Vieira presented a draft Request for Quotations he prepared with Town Counsel Michelle Randazo of K.P. Law and Human Resources Director Michelle Carroll. As written in the draft RFQ, the auditor will be asked to:
Look over department operations, including training, safety practices and equipment. Evaluate the department’s structure, staffing and management, particularly in regards to the recently suspended Emergency Service Director position. Review internal processes for establishing budgets and capital requests. Identify possible areas for improvement. The auditor is expected to work a minimum of 16 hour per week. Members of the fire department will be able to provide feedback as the audit is underway. Selectmen also included a note saying the auditor may skip over reviewing the RFD’s volunteer structure, as the town will not consider restructuring it in any way.
Selectmen voted unanimously to approve the auditor’s duties, calling it “comprehensive” and a “great framework.”
The draft list will be “cleaned up” and released by Friday, Vieira said at the meeting. Potential hires will have until Wednesday, Dec. 16, to seek any clarifications on the RFQ, and applications will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 21.
Selectmen will then interview and ultimately choose an auditor. According to the draft RFQ, the potential auditor “must possess extensive experience working with call/volunteer fire departments.” Vieira told the Selectmen a couple of firms have already reached out to him this past week about the job.
Plans for an RFD audit come in wake after the town’s volunteer firefighters demanded the resignation of Emergency Service Director Mark Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell Jr. Firefighters argued this leadership undermined Fire Chief Jim Doyle’s authority over the department. Selectmen temporarily suspended the position until the audit is completed.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.