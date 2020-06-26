Rockport: Outgoing selectman seeks write-in votes for Planning Board seat

ROCKPORT — After serving one term as a selectman, Denise Donnelly is setting her sights on a seat on the Planning Board.
Two open seats on the Planning Board are up for grabs in Tuesday's election, however no names are listed on the ballot. Donnelly said she was unable to get her papers in on time, so she's embarking on a write-in campaign.
"I want to continue to stay involved in the town," she explained. "The Planning Board is how I can still have an impact on issues that interest me, such as environmental issues."
Donnelly said she's stepping down from the Board of Selectmen because she doesn't have the time anymore — she was recently hired at the state Insurance Commission in Boston. A Planning Board position, she said, would provide an easier balance for her work in public and private sectors.
Selectman Paul Murphy is running for re-election to the other open selectman's seat.
Former Financial Committee Chairman William Wagner, businessman Ross Brackett, Carole Cooke and Charles Seavey are hoping to to take Donnelly's place on the selectmen board or unseat Murphy.
All other races are uncontested: Christopher Trupiano, assessor of taxes; Nicole Altieri and Colleen Coogan, School Committee (two open seats); Bethany Brosnan, Housing Authority; and Robert Visnick, town moderator. All positions except one have three-year terms; a term on the Housing Authority lasts five years.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
What: Town election.
When: Tuesday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway, for Precinct 1; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, for Precinct 2; and Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway for Precinct 3.
Note: Masks are required at the polls unless you have a specific medical condition.