ROCKPORT — A recount Wednesday morning confirmed voters at last month’s town election approved an override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2.
The override will benefit Rockport Public Schools by adding $777,336 to the base of the schools’ funding from the town. It will also allow the schools to avoid dipping into their reserve fund.
Wednesday’s recount only addressed the override question on the June 22 ballot, when it passed by 10 votes.
The new tally sees 1,207 voting in favor, and 1,199 voting against, a difference of eight votes. On 44 ballots the question was left blank.
Two tallies were corrected at the recount — one blank and “yes” vote were both changed to “no” votes.
The town also accepted a previously uncounted vote, changing the final number of ballots submitted to 2,450. During the election, volunteer workers at the polls were unable to verify one provisional ballot that was marked in favor of the override. The ballot was officially verified and counted during Wednesday’s recount.
Town Clerk Pat Brown and Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell began the recount at 9 a.m. and wrapped up around an hour and 45 minutes later. Waddell said there were “no surprises” during the recount.
“We had our observers here,” Brown said. “Other than that, we had about one other member from the public — maybe two.”
Also in attendance were Lauren Goldberg and Devin Brown of K.P. Law. Both lawyers have assisted in election recounts across the state. Goldberg described the original 10-vote split on the ballot question as large considering the size of the election in general.
“It would be unusual to see a shift” in the result, she continued.
The ballot question recount in all three of Rockport’s voting precincts was called for last Thursday by residents Frances Fleming and Michael Polisson. Both were at the recount as observers, as were some of the registered voters who signed their petitions.
“The will of the people has been spoken,” said Polisson on Wednesday afternoon. “That’s the only reason I appealed (for a recount), because it was so close. The electronic stuff, I didn’t trust it. I believe the public is entitled to know if it had truly passed or failed. The women down there recounting the ballots, they did a fantastic job. They deserve a job well done.”
Fleming also believes the recount was well orchestrated.
“The people who asked for a recount were able to be on the floor where the counting was taking place,” she explained. “We were able to observe and move around. If we had any questions, we were not allowed to ask the counters as they needed their full concentration. We were free to ask the two lawyers.”
