ROCKPORT — In its first live meeting held with its current five members, the Rockport Planning Board met May 18 at Town Hall. For more than a year, the board has held its meetings virtually, via Zoom.
During the meeting, Denise Donnelly, Rockport’s Select Board liaison, suggested the board move to protect the commercial nature of downtown Rockport.
“I would like to ask the Planning Board to consider putting forth a bylaw that would require buildings that have commercial uses on the first floor of the downtown district to maintain those commercial uses so that upper floors could become residential,” Donnelly told the board.
Donnelly said the practice is prevalent in nearby communities, such as Beverly.
“There’s a lot of concern about what’s happening on Bearskin Neck,” said Donnelly, who pointed to the potential sale of at least one commercial establishment on Bearskin Neck where the business owner was given only 30 days to vacate the building.
“It’s just happened so many times in the downtown district that I think there would be a lot of support for this in town if you could bring this forward at the next Town Meeting,” she said.
In response, Planning Board member Harry Korslund asked whether such a measure already exists.
But Donnelly said the practice is not found in Rockport’s bylaws.
“There’s nothing in place now,” she said.
Donnelly emphasized such a bylaw has succeeded in nearby communities.
“It’s working in Beverly, from what I can see,” Donnelly said. “So, I think we should consider it.”
Planning Board Chair Jason Shaw said Monday the question is related to the economics of Bearskin Neck.
“It’s about preserving the commercial quality of the first-floor space,” he said. “It’s to maintain the commercial viability of the first floor on Bearskin Neck.”
Shaw said such a bylaw would prohibit the conversion of first-floor spaces to residential uses – including for possible Airbnbs.
Airbnb, Inc. is a San Francisco-based company that operates as an online marketplace for short- and long-term rentals. The company is seen as revolutionizing the tourism industry while at the same time coming under criticism for its lack of regulation.
Shaw predicted it may be too soon to introduce a measure at a special Town Meeting this, but that it might develop into a future Town Meeting article.
“I don’t think anybody wants Bearskin Neck turned into a bunch of Airbnbs,” Shaw said. “That’s something to be looked at. There have been some discussions over the years about that. It seems a little topsy-turvy.”
Shaw responded it would be prudent to contact the Beverly Planning Department to gather additional information about the practice.
“That’s definitely something to look at,” he said.
Shaw said the live meeting was open to the public – for the first time in more than a year. At the start of the meeting, two members of the public were present at Town Hall to listen to the proceedings.
“This is our first live meeting,” Shaw said. “So, welcome to the real world from the virtual world.”
