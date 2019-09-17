ROCKPORT — The Rockport Planning Board has one more proposed fix to streamline the town's zoning rules and regulations and make them more accessible.
A public hearing has been scheduled to discuss implementing a "plans and submittal checklist" to the review process for industrial, commercial or any other type of major construction project in town. It will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., in Conference Room A at Town Hall, 34 Broadway.
The checklist lays out all the site information needed by the Planning Board for a site plan review. It aims to make the process more uniform and streamlined, as in the past developers and contractors would submit their own list of site information.
This year, the town began began implementing separate review processes for major projects and minor projects such as residential buildings. This was one of the many changes ushered in by Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw, who redrafted Rockport's open space residential development bylaws. He previously described the old bylaws as having "a lot of vague language, a lot of redundancy." Shaw's bylaw rewrite was approved by Town Meeting in April.
"We had (the checklist) drafted when the site plan review was revised," said Shaw. "Rather than have this as part of the bylaw, we decided to have it as a regulation." If it was part of the bylaw and "we wanted to change any of these criteria, we'd have to go back to Town Meeting." As a regulation, "it can be changed with a vote from the board of at a public hearing."
