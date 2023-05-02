ROCKPORT — There’s nothing like being up close and personal.
At least, that’s the aim of some Rockport Planning Board members, who are considering changing from Zoom meetings to in-person gatherings at Town Hall.
It has been three years since in-person Planning Board meetings were held.
Planning Board Chair Jason Shaw said the last live meetings were held in 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaw remembers since he served on the board at the time.
“I think everything shut down in March of 2020,” Shaw said. “There was a time when we shut down entirely. Then, we went to Zoom.”
Shaw stressed board members still need to consider the idea. Formal discussion of the idea of abandoning Zoom meetings and meeting in person will take place during the board’s meeting on Thursday, May 4, via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. The link is https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/82462472413.
The reality is any board member who took office in May 2020 has never experienced participating in live Planning Board meetings, Shaw said.
“I said (to the board) who wants to continue on Zoom and who wants to go live?” said Shaw. “I wanted to get a sense of who wants to do what.”
Shaw pointed to live meetings held in Rockport by at least one other board — the Board of Health.
“What does that tell you?” asked Shaw.
“The arguments for staying on Zoom are it makes it easier for the public,” he said. “They can just do it by computer. That’s a powerful argument.”
But he said planning matters are different — calling for board members to often pore over complicated development plans and design documents. Many times, the planning documents are large — 30 inches by 20 inches.
“If we deal with plans and large documents, we’re discussing them and referencing them,” he said. “If you’re trying to display different plans on a computer screen, you just can’t do it. We’re very often not looking at the same thing.”
Shaw said the planning boards have “unique challenges because they deal with unique plans.” He added that small details on planning documents are not easily visible on computer screens or iPads.
“It’s a problem,” said Shaw. “By doing this (going live), it will allow the public to look at the plans together.”
Regarding the question of whether meetings might be held in a hybrid format — both live and Zoom — Shaw said the town is limited technically in being able to hold such meetings.
“We were told a decision needed to be made about how the meetings would be held through July,” he said. “If it turns out people are not happy with the live meetings, we’ll go back.”
In addition to Shaw, the other Planning Board members are Vice Chair Tom Mikkus, Harry Korslund, Peter Kukttner and Robert Simmons. Select Board member Denise Donnelly serves as the liaison to the board.
