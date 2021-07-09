ROCKPORT — The town is looking to fill a vacant seat on the Planning Board after former member Herman Lilja was elected to the Board of Selectmen in June's Town Election.
"The town will be accepting applications from individuals interested in serving as a member until the next local election in 2022," said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira in a prepared statement. "Information on the role of the Planning Board is outlined in the Town Code of By-Laws Chapter 3, Section 9."
Residents wishing to fill the seat should apply for the position by submitting a letter of interest and resume to TA@rockportma.gov before Thursday, July 22, at noon. Late submissions will not be accepted. Selectmen and the Planning Board will interview each applicant and appoint the new member at a public meeting on Tuesday, July 27.
