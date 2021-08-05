ROCKPORT — Selectmen and members of the Planning Board will fill an empty seat on the Planning Board at a joint meeting Thursday evening.
The seat was vacated by Herman Lilja, after he was elected a selectmen by voters in June's town election.
Three candidates — Susan Moran, Roy Campana, and Peter Kuttner — were interviewed by selectmen at their meeting last Thursday, at which the Planning Board was present. Originally, selectmen and the Planning Board intended to appoint one of the candidates, but the vote was delayed as the meeting was posted publicly as only a selectmen's meeting. In order for the Planning Board to have a vote on the appointee, the town needed to host a joint meeting between the two boards.
The person selected will serve on the Planning Board until next year's town election. All three said if appointed, they were willing to run to keep their seats when the time comes.
Moran serves as a minister at Rockport Unitarian Universalist Church and is a member of the town's newly formed Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee. Before her ministry work, she worked in real estate development and finance, followed by a stint in community preservation for low- and moderate-income housing in New York.
"I'm deeply interested in planning and development," Moran said during her interview. "I think in many ways we're at a crossroads. Do we want this place to be a paradise for the elderly, basically, who are coming here in retirement — they are the people who can afford it — or people in finance, because the rest of us have been priced out."
Roy Campana worked at Industrial Credit Union for 40 years, ultimately serving as president and CEO of the company before retiring. Now, he's a member of the Rockport Art Association & Museum's board. He also served as chair of the Massachusetts Share Insurance Corporation and a member of the Winchester Planning Board.
"I happen to be a firm believer in civic involvement," Campana told selectmen. "Right now, I've been enjoying retirement for the past five years ... but I feel like I should be doing something again."
Peter Kuttner, a former resident of Manchester, moved to Rockport within the past year. He is a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects member and the principal architect at CambridgeSeven, a design firm based in Boston, after serving as president from 2000 through 2016.
"A lot of our work involves waterfront planning," he noted during his interview, "so I've been very involved in climate action strategies for resilience."
During a short deliberation, Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw stated he'd like to appoint Campana, while Selectman Paul Murphy and Planning Board member Denise Donnelly both said they supported Kuttner.
Thursday's virtual meeting of the Planning Board and selectmen begins at 7 p.m. Information on how to join online or by phone is available at www.rockportma.gov.
