ROCKPORT — After a week of controversy, Rockport town officials are planning to conduct a third-party review of the Rockport Fire Department.
The review comes after firefighters made demands for management and training changes on Monday and threatened to walk off the job Friday evening. The mass walk-off was delayed after selectmen agreed to allow the jakes to return to training and put forward idea of an audit.
Selectmen will discuss all Fire Department matters at their next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. The scope of the discussion will be open-ended.
Capt. Frank Favaloro of Rockport’s Pigeon Cove fire company said he'll be in attendance.
"We’re backing off temporarily until we are satisfied with the audit and their choice of an auditor," he said. "I believe we have this headed in the right direction."
The selection of the auditor will be at the full discretion of selectmen. The town will reportedly be seeking a fire chief with volunteer firefighter experience.
"We are going to make sure it will be someone that is well versed the nuances of a volunteer fire department," said Selectman Don Campbell.
Originally, the jakes threatened to walk off the job Friday at 6 p.m. unless Director of Emergency Services Mark Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell Jr. were relieved of their department leadership positions. That deadline was temporarily put on hold after Favaloro spoke with Campbell and Selectman Ross Brackett on the phone Friday morning. The three reportedly talked about the audit and Tuesday's meeting.
"We told him we are doing everything in our power to make sure their concerns are addressed," Campbell said of the conversation.
Despite the delay, Favaloro released a statement Friday morning saying the department will continue "to keep pressure on the town to meet our expectations and follow through with this task."
On Thursday, Favaloro's wife, Janelle, published a change.org petition "demanding the removal of Mark Schmink as Emergency Services Director for the Town of Rockport, to return control of the Fire Department back to Fire Chief (James) Doyle, and to remove the position itself from future appointment." The petition had more the 640 signees Friday night.
Janelle Favoloro also helped organize a small rally at Five Corners in support of the Rockport Fire Department as town officials and captains of Rockport Fire’s four companies held a closed door meeting between Wednesday afternoon.
"They're being targeted and they don't know why," Janelle Favoloro said during the rally. "They save the town money."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
TO JOIN IN
What: Selectmen to discuss audit of the Rockport Fire Department.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m.
Join the meeting: Via Zoom at https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/87201604191, or by phone, 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 872 0160 4191.