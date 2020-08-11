ROCKPORT — Leaders of Rockport Public Schools will discuss plans for the 2020-21 school year in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rockport Public School Committee will hold an online public forum about school reopening scenarios on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. Codes to the Zoom call are posted on www.rpk12.org. A typical School Committee meeting will be held the following night.
Districts across the state are expected to submit their final reopening plans to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education by this Friday, Aug. 14.