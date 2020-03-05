ROCKPORT — The downtown's parking fee payment kiosks may be updated with new technology for easier and more reliable access.
The cost to update the kiosks is estimated at $31,000 under a plan outlined by Police Chief John Horvath and Sgt. James Hurst before selectmen at a meeting Tuesday. Money from the town's parking and traffic fund would be used to pay for the project.
With the new technology, provided by MacKay Meters, drivers will be able to pay for parking by entering their license plate number either at the kiosk or through a smartphone app. This new system will no longer require receipts to be displayed on drivers' dashboards.
Currently, there are eight parking kiosks in the downtown area, along Dock Square and Main and School streets.
The kiosks have been a point of contention since their installation in 2017. For one, they do not take dollar bills — only quarters. Some argue the user interface is too confounding, while others have reported various mechanical issues over the years.
"I don't think any of them are very user-friendly," said Kathleen Cahill, owner of Katie's Gift Shop on Mt. Pleasant Street. "Anything that they can do to make them simpler, to make less steps involved, is a good thing. You really have to read the directions (on the current machines), and not everyone does."
Susan Hough, owner of Seaside Boutique and Beads on Dock Square, said the kiosks have been bad for her business. In the past, she claims customers came back to the store to refund what they had just purchased after receiving a parking ticket.
"People are angry," Hough continued. "There's no real indication they need to pay to park. And out of all these kiosks, many of them don't work. One might take change, another might take a (credit) card. I see groups of people huddling around the kiosks because they don't know what to do, and sometimes when I'm not busy, I go out and help them."
Town Administrator Mitch Vieira told selectmen the town's parking and traffic fund for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, would be able to bankroll the upgrade project if it is under $40,000.
Selectmen voted unanimously to support the project as long as the budget remains under a $40,000 threshold.
Town Meeting on April 4 will have the final say on whether the project will receive funding.
Horvath said its "to early to tell" when the proposed upgrades will be up and running.
Hurst, the police department's traffic and parking liaison, will act as the go-to person for all kiosk-related issues.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
