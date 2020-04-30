Rockport poet laureate offers free coloring book for stuck-at-home children  

ROCKPORT — Sharon Chace, Rockport's poet laureate, hopes her latest free poem and coloring book will ease children's boredom during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Rain and Rainbows" is a poem about life's ups and downs, from "morning dew drops" to "dark, spooky shadows" and "shimmering shooting stars." Despite the rain that may come one's way, "the rainbows have the last word."
Originally written in 1985, the poem was re-released as a coloring book this month. Each of the poem's lines are accompanied by a color-in illustration drawn by Sharon's daughter, Amy.
"There's two things that make it timely," Sharon Chace said. "It is a message of hope and it's interfaith friendly. We need as much bridge-building between all faiths or no faiths now more than ever. Because of the honor of being poet laureate, I want to serve people with poetry."
Sharon Chace has been writing poetry since the 1960s when she was a junior in high school.
"I was self-couscous of writing poems," she recalled. "It wasn't until when I went to a church camp in 1961 that I focused on writing. I received such a positive response there for a poem I wrote."
Since being named Rockport Poet Laureate in 2018, Sharon Chace has hosted writing groups at Den-Mar Health and Rehabilitation Center. She also has delivered an original poem at last two Town Meetings, and she says she has two prepared for future meetings.
Meanwhile, her daughter Amy works as an artist in Long Island, New York.
"I work freelance and I'm also an artist of my own stuff," she explained over the phone. "I've done album covers and logos, lots of logos. Pet portraits are a big one, too. I used to work with wood and metal but now its oils, paints, pens, water colors, pencils, crayons."
"Rain and Rainbows" isn't the first time the mother and daughter have collaborated on a coloring book. In late 2019, "Sycamore's First Poem," a story about a young cat finding her creative voice, was published by Fairway Press.
More of Sharon and Amy Chace's work is available to purchase at www.etsy.com/shop/spitfaced.
