ROCKPORT — It’s nice to have a stamp of approval.
Recently, that is exactly what the Rockport Police Department received – in the form of another three years of accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
According to Chief John Horvath, Rockport Police first received the state certification on July 30, 2003, and then received full accreditation on June 17, 2005.
The department has been reaccredited every three years since then, said Horvath.
“Our employees are our biggest strength because they care about the community and the service they provide,” said Horvath. “Law enforcement is not an easy career to undertake and can be even more challenging to navigate in modern times. No matter the challenge, our employees step up and handle what needs to be done.”
Liability insurance companies often give deductions to MPAC-recognized departments, which in turn lightens the financial load on taxpayers.
Rockport Select Board member Ross Brackett said the Rockport Police Department has endeavored to achieve the best in policing practices.
“This process ensures that the department meets the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” Brackett said.
The MPAC program offers an accreditation process for police agencies across Massachusetts.
Like other accreditation programs, the process consists of two major components:
• The establishment of a body of professional standards for police agencies to meet.
• A voluntary assessment process by which agencies can be publicly recognized for meeting those standards considered best practices for the profession.
Horvath praised members past and present, including retired Police Chief John “Tom” McCarthy, retired Officer Roger Lesch, Lt. Michael Marino, Officers Matthew Barney and Gregory George, Business Manager Michelle Rowe, as well as all department members who were part of the Rockport Police Department during the past 20 years.
“We are also extremely fortunate to work with and be supported by a group of outstanding law enforcement professionals at MPAC during the reaccreditation process,” said Horvath.
Brackett said Horvath and his team have worked hard to maintain the department’s accreditation. He also said his fellow board members echo his thoughts about the department’s accreditation.
“I am sure that the selectmen are proud to have such a great Police Department in Rockport,” said Brackett.
The MPAC accreditation process includes a set of standards that all accredited agencies must meet, including those for:
• Policies and procedures.
• Training and education.
• Use of force.
• Community relations.
According to MPAC, the reassessment process typically takes several months to complete. During this time, a team of assessors from MPAC reviews the department’s policies and procedures, interviews staff and observes the department’s operations.
If the department meets all of the standards, it is reaccredited for another three years, according to MPAC.
According to Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira, Rockport is fortunate to have a dedicated department that is committed to achieving the standards in the program which in turn benefits the town as a whole.
“The town is thankful to the chief and department supervisors and members (sworn and civilian) for their work,” said Vieira. “Achieving these standards is an ongoing process that takes time, attention to detail and commitment for everyone.”
