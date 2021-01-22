ROCKPORT — Police made 22 traffic stops downtown between 2 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday in an enforcement effort funded in part by a state-issued municipal roads safety grant.
Twenty-one drivers received verbal warnings for various infractions, including speeding, stop sign violations, plate light violations, tinted window violations, having an expired registration, not having a front plate, defective equipment, and failing to signal.
One driver was issued a criminal complaint for a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
These stops occurred over 6 1/2 hours on Railroad Avenue, Main Street, Dock Square, Mount Pleasant Street, Thatcher Road, Granite Street and Broadway.
Back in November, the Rockport Police Department was awarded $11,970 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to fund additional traffic patrols. In addition, the department received $16,940 from the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program for new technology for 911 dispatch.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Friday, Jan. 22
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Medical emergencies on Curtis and Story streets at 3:44 and 8:40 p.m., respectively, and Thurston Place at 11:48 p.m. All three patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:01 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for having expired registration.
12:36 p.m.: 911 call from boat off the coast of Rockport. Confirmed accidental.
11:52 a.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Jerden's Lane.
8:09 a.m.: Wellness checks done all around town.
7:04 a.m.: A driver on Briny Way received a verbal warning for speeding.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.