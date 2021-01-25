ROCKPORT — Thirty-two drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws during traffic stops between 2 and 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 p.m. and midnight on Saturday.
Stops occurred on Main, Granite, Mt. Pleasant, High and Beach streets; Norwood Avenue; Pooles Lane; Broadway and Dock Square.
The Rockport Police Department was awarded $11,970 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in November to fund additional traffic patrols.
—Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 24
7:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:57 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Bearskin Neck.
3:33 p.m.: Report of a water leak at Dunkin Donuts on Railroad Avenue. The owner was notified and the water was later shut off.
10:37 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a water gate leak on Pasture Road.
9:39 a.m.: A Smith Road resident reported water leaking from the furnace. The resident's oil company provider was contacted.
Saturday, Jan. 23
11:59 p.m.: Report of a transformer flickering on Main Street, causing a power outage in the area. The road was closed down for a short period of time while members of the Fire Department and National Grid fixed the transformer. Power was later restored.
8:45 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for operating with expired registration. The car was towed from the scene.
7:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pooles Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:09 p.m.: Report of a wildfire in front of a Jerden's Lane home. All people and animals were evacuated from the house before police and fire arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which reportedly encompassed the entire front lawn. No injuries or damage to the house were reported.
4:50 p.m.: A driver on High Street received a verbal warning for failing to stop at an intersection.
1:59 p.m.: A driver on Main Street called the department to report he had not pulled over for an ambulance that had its sirens on. Officers told the driver to contact Gloucester Police because the incident reportedly happened in Gloucester.
9:43 a.m.: Report of downed telephone wires on Hale Street.
6:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Atlantic Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Jan. 22
4:49 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a citation for an unspecified reason.
7:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Atlantic Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.