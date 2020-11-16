ROCKPORT — Police here have announced the beginning of Rockport's "Free Parking Season."
The free parking period extends through April 14, 2021.
You do not have to pay at the parking kiosks or meters during this time.
Police remind parkers there is 2-hour limit on Main Street between Jewett and Beach streets between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The limit is in place through April 15.
— Times Staff
In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 15
9:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. Services were rendered on site.
9:45 and 8:28 p.m.: National Grid was notified of power outages on Main Street and Hodgkins Road.
3:57 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Phillips Avenue.
2:56 p.m.: Acell phone found on Main Street was submitted into police custody.
1:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, Nov. 14
3:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:41 a.m.: A High Street resident reported smelling gas around the home's stove. The Fire Department turned off the gas line to the stove and no further issues were reported.
6:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. Services were rendered on site.
Friday, Nov. 13
12:46 p.m.: Lift assist on Pigeon Hill Street.
10:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Green Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:25 a.m.: Report of a vandalized vehicle on Marshall Street. The matter is under investigation.