ROCKPORT — Officers assisted two lost hikers out of the woods this weekend after a nearby resident heard them call for help.
At 8:22 p.m. on Saturday, a person reported hearing someone calling in distress from the woods on Granite Street. Officers arriving on scene reported hearing the cries as well and called in the Fire Department to assist.
The two hikers were later found in the woods near Flat Ledge Quarry. Both refused medical services and once out of the woods were later picked up by a friend.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Rockport 's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Aug. 30
11:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:32 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for operating with a suspended license. The car was towed.
7:52 p.m.: State Police reported a group of 30 to 40 children were hanging out at Halibut Point State Park. Officers spoke with the children and they were sent on their way.
4:29 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Pleasant Road. No injuries were reported by the two drivers who exchanged information, Officers filed an accident report as repairing the damage was estimated to cost over $1,000.
3:31 p.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on South Street Court.
2:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Heritage Drive. The person refused ambulance services.
11:58 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a large fallen branch from the sidewalk on Broadway.
Saturday, Aug. 29
8:28 p.m.: A driver reportedly hit a tree on King Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Both the car and tree received minor damage.
2:28 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Sandy Bay Terrace. No injuries were reported and no vehicles were towed. One driver involved in the accident received a citation for failing to yield.
Friday, Aug. 28
7:42 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a citation for operating with revoked registration. The car was towed.
7:23 p.m.: Report of contractors working after hours on Irvana Road. Officers were occupied with another call at the time and were unable to speak with the contractors.
7:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Doctor's Run. The person refused ambulance services.
6:09 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a citation for having an unregistered trailer.
4:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:59 and 3:07 p.m.: Officers dismissed two groups of people from swimming at Carlson's Quarry.
2:40 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Holbrook Court was ticketed.
1:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.