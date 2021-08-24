ROCKPORT — One driver involved in a head-on crash Monday on Granite Street, Route 127, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash, which involved a minor, remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.
Police received multiple calls about the collision between a sedan and pickup truck which occurred in the area of 71 Granite St. shortly after 11 a.m.
One driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital, while a passenger in the vehicle was not hurt, police said. The other driver refused ambulance services.
Beside Rockport police, Rockport Fire, Gloucester Police and state police personnel were on scene.
The crash scene was cleared up by 12:30 p.m.
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Tuesday, Aug. 24
12:24 a.m.: A Bearskin Neck caller reported someone on the roof of the multi-unit home. Police found it was workers doing construction and shut the operation down for the night.
Monday, Aug. 23
Traffic stops made for various violations on Main Street at 7:47 a.m., Phillips Avenue and Granite Street at 1:38 p.m., Thatcher Road at 6:22 p.m., and Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow at 7:21 p.m. The first three drivers were given verbal warnings, the last was issued a written warning.
Fire alarms: Fire Department dispatched to Granite Street at 3:38 p.m., where firefighters reset the alarm, and Marmion Way at 6:45 p.m. for a residential alarm.
Mini beats walked on Broadway at 9:45 a.m. and Long Beach at 6:30 p.m.
5:53 p.m.: A Highview Road resident reported receiving three scam calls in two days but did not reveal personal information.
4:25 p.m.: Report of a fox in a Main Street backyard. Animal control was notified.
4:15 p.m.: An individual was assisted after activating a LifeLine alarm. No injuries were reported
911 hangups from Main Street at 9:23 a.m. and Beach Street at 2:45 p.m., both confirmed accidental; and from Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester at 3:59 p.m., referred to Gloucester Police.
3:12 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found on Long Beach was retrieved and disposed of safely.
2:59 p.m.: Disabled vehicle towed from Main Street.
10:45 a.m.: A set of keys found outside a Bearskin Neck shop were turned into police.
8:04 a.m.: Wellness check calls made to residents around town.
7:25 a.m.: Residential alarm triggered on Beach Street. The homeowner confirmed it was set off accidentally.
4 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched for an alarm on Curtis Street.
1:07 a.m.: One-car crash reported at South Street and Penzance Road. Police arrived to find the car but not the driver, and are seeking a charge of leaving the scene of an accident against the driver.
Sunday, Aug. 22
5:44 p.m.: Matthew F. Twomey, 41, of Rowley was arrested on Pooles Lane on straight arrest warrant and a warrant out of New Hampshire on charge of unlawfully carrying a dangerous weapon.