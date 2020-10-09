Rockport Police/Fire: Police participate in Pink Patch Project for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ROCKPORT — The Rockport Police Department is taking part in the Pink Patch Project during October, Chief John Horvath has announced.
Rockport is one of more than 150 public safety agencies nationwide participating in the Pink Patch Project, which aims to increase education about the importance of early detection and prevention in the fight against breast cancer. The project also supports breast cancer patients and research organizations in combating the disease.
During October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, uniformed personnel may replace their standard shoulder patch with the Rockport Police Pink Patch as a reminder of the department’s commitment to raising awareness among those they serve.
“We’re honored to be once again participating in such an important cause and we look forward to raising awareness and providing some hope to those battling this awful disease,” Horvath said in a prepared statement. “Breast cancer affects so many in our community, whether it’s a family member or friend, and we’re happy to do our small part to help support the fight for a cure.”
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Oct. 8
7:14 and 5 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Marmion Way and Highview Road. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Heritage Drive. Services were rendered on site.
9:54 and 8:29 a.m.: The DPW was notified of downed electrical wires on Jerden's Lane and Pleasant Street.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.