ROCKPORT — A School Street resident reported receiving a package of seeds sent from China, the type of seeds the state has been warning residents about.
A note attached asked the resident to plant the seeds in the garden, the resident told police on Sunday afternoon.
According to the state Department of Agriculture, these packages are part of a "brushing scam" intended to raise the price of certain seeds. The seeds may also be for invasive plants, not believed to be harmful to humans or pets though it could "pose a significant risk to agriculture or the environment," the department said.
Anyone who receives or has received an unsolicited package of seeds should not plant them and should complete an online form tto help provide state plant regulators with information, according to the Department of Agriculture. Recipients are asked to hold onto the seeds and all packaging, including the mailing label, and a representative from either the state or U.S. agriculture department will contact them about collection or disposal of the seeds.
The reporting form may be found at https://www.mass.gov/forms/receipt-of-unsolicited-seeds
In other news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Aug. 2
9:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandpiper Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:52 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry on Quarry Road.
3:02 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a large bee nest at the Rockport Elementary School playground on Jerden's Lane.
12:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. Services were rendered on site.
Saturday, Aug. 1
9:15 and 8:02 p.m.: Officers dismissed two groups climbing rocks on private property on Long Branch Avenue and Doyle Cove Road.
4:01 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
3:11 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured heron off Singing Beach.
2:58 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Beach Street.
12:27 p.m.: A motorcyclist reportedly lost control and fell on Bearskin Neck. The operator was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. The cost of the damage caused by the accident is unknown at this time.
12:02 p.m.: Report of a lost Jeep key fob on Main Street.
11:10 a.m.: Report of a lost purse on Bearskin Neck.
10:36 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:56 a.m.: Officers assisted an Eden Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
4:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, July 31
10:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. Services were rendered on site.
7:43 and 7:06 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace and Sandaba Avenue. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:17 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident in Gloucester. The two drivers were able to exchange information on Granite Street in Rockport.
7:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.