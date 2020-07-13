ROCKPORT — A Boston teen was arrested Saturday after allegedly robbing a Railroad Avenue home.
Police detained Leonesto Cox, 19, of 47 West St., Boston, walking on the train tracks by Station Square. He is accused of stealing a laptop and laptop bag; an envelope containing the homeowner's social security card, birth certificate and immunization records; and a diaper bag filled with snacks. Each of the stolen items was recovered.
According to the police report, Officer Kenneth Pedone met with the homeowner at 8:15 p.m. The homeowner claimed he left his home for a short period of time while his wife was taking a shower. Their children were asleep at the time. Later, the wife noticed some items missing and the dog acting "strangely." She then called 911.
The homeowner said he noticed a male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt sitting outside a nearby Dunkin Donuts when he left. When he arrived back home, he saw the same man sitting at the MBTA train station with the homeowner's possessions spread around him. When the homeowner asked for his belongings back, the man took off down the railroad track. The homeowner said he ran after the man before contacting police.
Pedone reported he later located Cox walking on the the track. He was wearing a red sweatshirt and carrying a backpack. On Cox's person was a folding key knife, a razor blade, around 12 grams of marijuana and a flashlight, among other belongings. A debit card belonging to an unknown third party was also found — Cox claimed it was his before before properly identifying himself.
Cox's backpack was later searched at the Rockport Police Department. Inside were a drill and drill bits, three wallets, and two additional debit cards and a social security card belonging to two other individuals, among other things. The name on one debit card was not given in the police report.
Cox was charged with armed breaking and entering at daytime with intent to commit a felony, larceny by stealing from a building, possession of a burglarious instrument (drill), carrying a dangerous weapon, walking on a railroad track, two counts of receiving a stolen credit card, furnishing false identification to law enforcement, possession of tools with the intent to commit identity fraud and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana while under the age of 21.
Cox was held without bail over the weekend, and he was arraigned Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
In other news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Sunday, July 12
7:38 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an alleged dog attack on another dog on Stockholm Avenue.
5:16 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
4:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:15 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Summit Avenue was tickeyed.
2:15 p.m.: An illegally parked car on King Street was towed$.
1:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:37 p.m.: Officers dismissed an ice cream truck parked on South Street that was selling ice cream without a permit.
12:24 p.m.: Officers spoke with around 40 people on Dock Square about mask-wearing requirements. Per the town's state of emergency, face coverings are required when walking around downtown.
1204 p.m. and 11:50 a.m.: Illegally parked cars on the corner of Granite Street and Gott Avenue and South Street were tagged.
10:57 a.m.: Lift assist on Pigeon Hill Street.
10:50, 9:35 and 9:33 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Penzance Road, Pigeon Hill Street and Sandy Bay Terrace. All three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, July 11
11:33 and 10:15 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Curtis Street and Thatcher Road. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:45 a.m.: Report of an ongoing parking dispute between neighbors on Summit Avenue.
7:46 p.m.: An illegally parked car at The Lobster Pool parking lot on Granite Street was tagged.
6:30 p.m.: A person reported they lost their keys at a Seaview Street parking lot.
4:58 p.m.: Officers spoke with a driver who did not stop to check in at the Long Beach guard shack.
3:24 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
1:15 p.m.: A Long Beach lifeguard reported assisting a group of swimmers out of a riptide. No further action was needed.
10:18 and 9:45 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Millbrook Park and Main Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, July 10
9 p.m.: Report of a pedestrian hit by a car on Granite Street. Police reported there were no obvious injuries at the scene. The person who was hit was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. The driver was cited and Rockport Police confirmed criminal charges are pending.
7:41 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Main Street.
4:09 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children walking on the train tracks by Main Street.
3:02 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Cleaves Street was towed.
1:20 p.m.: Officers assisted a High Street resident who reported giving the last for digits of his or her social security number to a phone scam caller.
10:06 p.m.: Civil complaint regarding a property line issue on Marmion Way.
