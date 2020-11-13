ROCKPORT — Local police are offering tips for preventing drowsy driving
Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of drowsy driving and how to prevent it, was the first week of the month.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that in 2017, 91,000 motor vehicle crashes involved drowsy drivers. These crashes caused approximately 795 fatalities, and 50,000 civilian injuries.
Often, these crashes occur between midnight and 6 a.m, or in the late afternoon, which is when people experience a dip in their internal clock that regulates sleep. Additionally, these crashes frequently occur on rural roads or long stretches of highway.
"Never get behind the wheel of a car if you are feeling sleep deprived," Rockport Chief John Horvath said in a prepared statement. "It's critical to be alert and vigilant at all times on the road, and driving when you're drowsy can have disastrous results. Please make sure to sleep and rest up, especially before long drives and drives at night."
To prevent drowsy driving related incidents, the Rockport Police Department shares the following safety tips provided by the NHTSA:
Make it a priority to get seven to eight hours of sleep per night, especially before the start of a long family car trip
Schedule proper breaks if you are driving a long distance.
Advise your teens never to drive if they are feeling drowsy or did not get enough sleep the night beforehand. Many teens do not get enough sleep at a stage in life when their biological need for sleep increases.
Do not drink alcohol before driving. Consumption of alcohol can increase drowsiness and cause impairment.
Always check your prescription and over-the-counter medication labels to see if drowsiness could result from their use. If you take medications that could cause drowsiness, seek out opportunities to use public transportation instead of driving.
Avoid driving during the peak sleepiness periods —midnight to 6 a.m. and late afternoon). If you must drive during the peak sleepiness periods, stay vigilant for signs of drowsiness, such as crossing over roadway lines or hitting a rumble strip, especially if you’re driving alone.
Find a safe place to stop for a break or for the night if you do feel drowsy.
For more drowsy driving information and prevention tips visit the NHTSA website, https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drowsy-driving
