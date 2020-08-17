ROCKPORT — Two pedestrians were hit by drivers over the weekend, and one was taken to the hospital.
The first incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, when a driver reportedly struck a person's leg on Middle Road. The pedestrian refused ambulance services.
Then, on Saturday, police received a report of a driver hitting a person on Bearskin Neck and fleeing the scene. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital for possible injuries. Officers then located the driver.
Police said charges are pending in both cases.
— Michael Cronin
Sunday, Aug. 16
11:12 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Seagull Street.
11:04 p.m.: National Grid was notified of an electrical wire down on Summer Street.
3:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:40 p.m.: The Fire Department responded to an electric oven sparking at a High Street home. Firefighters cleared a short time later.
12:36 p.m.: A wallet found on Main Street was turned in to police.
12:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:49 a.m.: Officers assisted the Department of Conservation and Recreation in clearing out a traffic jam outside Halibut Point State Park.
Saturday, Aug. 15
8:08 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a sewage pump running for hours on Long Beach.
7:30 p.m.: Report of a washing machine smoking at a Spring Lane residence. Firefighters found no evidence of smoke or fire and the machine was unplugged.
6:55 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported his or her parked car was damaged overnight.
4:03 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people from swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
11:44 a.m.: Report of a broken parking kiosk on School Street.
Friday, Aug. 14
9:30 p.m.: An illegally parked car on King Street was ticketed.
6:08 p.m.: A person on Ganon Court reported receiving a fake cashiers check.
3:23 p.m.: A license found on Main Street was submitted into police custody.
2:01 and 1:39 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace and Millbrook Park. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bradley Wharf. Services were rendered on site.