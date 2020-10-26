ROCKPORT — Two Rockport residents each face a charge of drunken driving after being arrested over the weekend.
Sean Leahy, 29, was arrested on Squam Road at 10:54 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor and a marked lanes violation. The car was towed from the scene by Tally's Towing.
Susan Pisano, 66, was arrested on Railroad Avenue at 9:29 p.m. Saturday on charges of operating under the influence of liquor — a second offense, possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.
Leahy and Pisano were arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning. A pretrial hearing for each is scheduled to be held via Zoom on Monday, Nov. 30.
— Times staff
In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Oct. 25
1:30 p.m.: A debit card found on Main Street was submitted to police custody.
12:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Popplestone Lane. Services were rendered on site.
11:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. Services were rendered on site.
Saturday, Oct. 24
5:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. Services were rendered on site.
Friday, Oct. 23
4:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marshall Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:54 p.m.: Fireworks found on Doctor's Run were brought to the station for disposal.
10:46 a.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
8:31 a.m.: A set of keys found on School Street was submitted into police custody.
7:04 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.