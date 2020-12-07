ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 6
911 hangup calls were made from Pigeon Hill Street at 11:02 a.m. and Rockport Road at 1:39 p.m. The callers were spoken to and the calls confirmed accidental.
11:47 a.m.: Wires down on Main Street. Utility notified.
Public Works notified of bad road conditions on Frank Street at 6:19 a.m. and issues on Pond Street at 11:04 a.m. and Cape Pond a 11:07 a.m.
11:10 a.m.: Report taken about property lost on Old Garden Road.
10:13 a.m.: Wellness checks made on residents around town.
9:16 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Old County Road.
9:08 a.m.: Animal Control notified of problem on Long Branch Avenue.
6:08 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. Person taken by ambulance to the hospital.
2:32 a.m.: Medical emergency services given on Curtis Street.
12:24 a.m.: Alarm reported and investigated on Granite Street.
Saturday, Dec. 5
10:18 p.m.: 911 hangup from Johnson Road.
8:45 p.m.: National Grid notified of power outage on Thatcher Road..
8:30 p.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Main Street.
8:06 p.m.: Fire Department requested on Curtis Street and National Grid notified.
7:12 p.m.: Public Works notified of issue at intersection of Pigeon Hill and Curtis streets.
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace at 7:37 a.m. and Main Street at 6:53 p.m. Both transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:33 p.m.: Citizen on Quarry Street assisted and referred to another agency.
5:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Wyoma Road. Case transferred to another agency.
Bad road conditions reported on Curtis Street at 4:16 and 4:39 p.m. Public Works notified in each case.
4:23 p.m.: National Grid notified of issue on Squam Road.
4:15 p.m.: Caller reports power outage on Beach Street.
4:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. Ambulance services refused.
Services rendered at 2:47 p.m. on South Street and Main Street at 3:39 p.m.
2:46 p.m.: Wires down on Beach Street. Fire Department dispatched.
Utilities notified of issues on Main Street at 1:47 p.m.m and Broadway at 2:07 p.m.
12:03 p.m.: Citizen on Atlantic Avenue assisted.
11:56 a.m.: Other agency assisted on Sandy Bay Terrace.
8:09 a.m.: Wellness checks made on residents around town.
Friday, Dec. 4
2:59 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident on Main Street. Person transported by ambulance to the hospital.
2:37 p.m.: Utility notified of downed wires on Phillips Avenue.
Mini beat walks conducted on Jerden's Lane at 8:35 a.m., 8:49 a.m. and 1:58 p.m.
1:43 p.m.: Assistance given to another agency at the Heights at Cape Ann in Gloucester.
12:29 p.m.: Citizen on Atlantic Avenue assisted.
12:16 p.m.: Individual requesting assistance on Rowe Avenue referred to another agency.
10:07 a.m.: Individual spoken to Phillips Avenue about possible fraud.
10:03 a.m.: Report received and citizen spoken to on Summit Avenue.
8:30 a.m.: Wellness checks made on residents around town.