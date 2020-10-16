ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Friday, Oct. 16
5:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on Stone Barn Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Thursday, Oct. 15
11:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:49 p.m.: Aiden Cunha, 19, of Gloucester, was arrested on Granite Street on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and possession of liquor by a person under 21 years of age. He made bail later that night and was to be arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday afternoon.
9:48 p.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under his or her name.
6:18 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a large pile of horse manure in the roadway on South Street.
5:33 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for operating an uninsured motor vehicle with revoked registration and a suspended license.
3:01 p.m.: Report of a smoking pile of mulch in front of Rockport Family Dental on Main Street. Firefighters were dispatched and extinguished the pile.
8:49 a.m.: Officers assisted a Main Street resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under their name.