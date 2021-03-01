ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Feb. 28
12:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 27
9:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:08 a.m.: A Millbrook Park resident reported losing an envelope filled with cash and a bank card.
Friday, Feb. 26
3:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Prospect Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:33 p.m.: Report of a driver illegally passing a school bus as it was parked on Jerden's Lane to pick up students. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
8 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.