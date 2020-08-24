ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Aug. 23
7:08 p.m.: A driver reportedly backed into a "No Parking Past This Line" sign on Row Avenue. Minor damage was reported.
4:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:41 a.m.: Officers assisted a Frank Street resident who was unable to get their sliding glass door open.
2:39 a.m.: Medical emergency on Seagull Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Aug. 22
9:21 p.m.: Report of a dog barking outside on McKay's Drive. Officers on site spent a half-hour trying to stop the dog from chasing wildlife and get it back inside.
6:45 p.m.: Officers assisted in mitigating traffic at the overly-crowded Lobster Pool Restaurant parking lot on Granite Street.
3:04 p.m.: A driver on High Street received a citation for operating with suspended insurance. The car was towed and its plates were confiscated.
2:24 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Rockport Harbor.
1:56 p.m.: A parked car partially blocking a School Street driveway was tagged.
Friday, Aug. 21
7:12 p.m.: Minor rear-end accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported at the time, but one driver reportedly was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital some time after the accident.
1:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:16 a.m.: Report of a large steel sheet hanging from the Rockport Tool Company building on Granite Street. The property owner was notified and the sheet was removed.