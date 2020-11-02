ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Monday, Nov. 2
3:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Andrew's Hollow. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Sunday, Nov. 1
7:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:46 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small chimney fire on Summit Avenue.
2:15 p.m.: Report of a lost wallet on Pigeon Hill Street.
10:01 a.m.: A Broadway resident called to complain about a neighbor's fire pit. Firefighters spoke with the neighbors and the pit was extinguished. Another complaint was made at 1:24 p.m. Firefighters went back to extinguish the fire again.
7:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Oct. 31
9:31 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a criminal citation for operating with a suspended license.
5:54 p.m.: An employee at Rockport House of Pizza on Broadway reported receiving multiple harassing phone calls. Officers spoke with the caller and the calls stopped.
1:25 a.m.: Officers assisted a Summit Avenue resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
Friday, Oct. 30
10:45 p.m.: Paige Farrell, 53, of Rockport, was arrested on Beach Street on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of property damage. Police report she hit a parked car, causing over $1,000 in damages, and drove away. The parked car needed to be towed from the scene. No injures were reported. Farrell made bail later that night and was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning. Her next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6.
5 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Railroad Avenue.
2:50 p.m.: Officers assisted a South Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.