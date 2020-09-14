ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:

Sunday, Sept. 13

9:34 p.m.: Officers spoke to people using the fireworks on Granite Street. 

7:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on the corner of Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

6:20 p.m.: Report of a verbal dispute between a Story Street resident and a delivery driver. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored. 

2:54 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Old Penzance Road was ticketed.  

6:42 a.m.: Officers disposed of a hypodermic needle found on Long Beach. 

Saturday, Sept. 12 

5:07 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was tagged. 

1:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.

8:50 a.m.: A person reported two plants placed on a grave at Pleasant Grove Cemetery were stolen. Officers were unable to locate the plants in the cemetery. 

8:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.

Friday, Sept. 11

7:40 p.m.: A King Street Court resident reported a Trump lawn sign was stolen.  

3:43 and 2:45 p.m.: Report of a burglar alarm sounding twice at a Marbee Road home. Officers checked the home and cleared both times. 

10:40 a.m.: A person reported leaving a cell phone on the top of his or her car roof and driving from Broadway into Gloucester. The cell phone had not been located as of Monday. 

9:49 a.m.: Officers assisted a Stockholm Avenue resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely filed under his or her name. 

