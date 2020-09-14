ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Sept. 13
9:34 p.m.: Officers spoke to people using the fireworks on Granite Street.
7:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on the corner of Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:20 p.m.: Report of a verbal dispute between a Story Street resident and a delivery driver. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
2:54 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Old Penzance Road was ticketed.
6:42 a.m.: Officers disposed of a hypodermic needle found on Long Beach.
Saturday, Sept. 12
5:07 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was tagged.
1:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:50 a.m.: A person reported two plants placed on a grave at Pleasant Grove Cemetery were stolen. Officers were unable to locate the plants in the cemetery.
8:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Sept. 11
7:40 p.m.: A King Street Court resident reported a Trump lawn sign was stolen.
3:43 and 2:45 p.m.: Report of a burglar alarm sounding twice at a Marbee Road home. Officers checked the home and cleared both times.
10:40 a.m.: A person reported leaving a cell phone on the top of his or her car roof and driving from Broadway into Gloucester. The cell phone had not been located as of Monday.
9:49 a.m.: Officers assisted a Stockholm Avenue resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely filed under his or her name.