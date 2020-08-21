ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport ’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Aug. 20
3:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Long Beach. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:56 p.m.: A Marshall Street resident reported a Black Lives Matter sign posted on the lawn was missing.
1:37 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported receiving a social security scam phone call. No personal information was given out to the scammer.
10:32 a.m.: Report of two cars clipping their rear view mirrors while driving past each other on Nugent Stretch. Officers were unable to get in contact with one of the drivers involved in the accident.