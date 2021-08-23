ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Monday, Aug 23
4 a.m.: Alarm reported on Curtis Street. Fire Department dispatched.
1:07 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash at South Street and Penzance Road. Driver issued a criminal complaint.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Mini beats walked on Long Beach at 6:26 a.m. and 10:11 p.m.
6:35 p.m.: Report received about issue at Locust Grove Cemetery. Search found nothing amiss.
1:57 p.m.: Animal control notified of animal issue on Penzance Road.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow at 11:41 a.m., and on Thatcher Road and Farm Lane at 11:57 a.m., when both drivers were issued written warnings;
8:12 a.m.: Wellness check calls made to residents around town.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Thatcher Road at 7:03 p.m., and Main Street at 11:02 and 11:19 p.m., when the drivers were issued written warnings; and on Railroad Avenue at 6:56 p.m., when the driver was given a verbal warning.
911 hangups from Twin Light Circle at 11:25 a.m., Beach Street at 4:50 p.m., at 7:15 p.m., all confirmed accidental; from Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester at 1:30 p.m., referred to Gloucester Police; and from Ipswich at 8:26 p.m., Ipswich Police notified.
Mini beats walked on Beach Street at 7 a.m. and on Long Beach at 9:40 a.m. and 7:14 p.m.
Cars ticketed on T-Wharf at 1:45 a.m. and Granite Street at 6:36 p.m.
6:05 p.m.: Car crash reported on Granite Street. Officers found no crash.
4:40 p.m.: Assistance given in response to call from Bayridge Lane.
Medical aid: Ambulance transport of patient from Bearskin Neck to hospital at 11:52 a.m. Utility notified of call from Eagle Hill in Ipswich at 4:36 p.m.
12:13 p.m.: Vehicle illegally parked on Pleasant Street towed.
Alarm reported on Curtis Street at 6:19 and 8:07 a.m. with Fire Department dispatched both times, and on Eden Road at 10:45 a.m., when the property was checked.
10:11 a.m.: Owner picked up found property at police station.
9:12 a.m.: Caller reports bad road conditions in the area of Exit 2A on Route 128 south. Other police department notified.
8:01 a.m.: Wellness check calls made to residents around town.
Friday, Aug. 20
Traffic stops for various violations were made using a public safety grant the department received. Stops were made on Norwood Court at 3:22 p.m., Main Street at 3:39, 3:51 and 10:14 p.m., Broadway at 4:09 p.m., Main Street and Dodds Lane at 4:30 p.m., Norwood Avenue at 5:16 p.m., Main Street and Tarr's Lane at 5:33 p.m., and Mount Pleasant and Gott streets at 5:46 p.m. No action was needed at one stop, and all other drivers received a verbal warning.
Four drivers were issued written warnings for various violations during stops on Mount Pleasant Street at 8:10 p.m., Thatcher and Ridgewood roads at 8:40 p.m., Main Street and Pooles Lane at 9:19 p.m., and Granite Street and Breakwater Avenue at 10:51 p.m.
Mini beats walked on Long Beach at 6:09 and 9:37 p.m.
Reports were taken on incidents on Thatcher Road at 6:23 p.m. and Broadway at 7:30 p.m.
Medical aid: Ambulance squad responded to Thatcher Road at 5:53 p.m. and Curtis Street at 7:07 p.m. Both refused to be taken to a hospital.
911 calls: Two hangups from the vicinity of School Street. No action needed at 4:52 p.m., and call referred to another agency at 5:34 p.m.
5:25 p.m.: Service given in response to alarm on Granite Street.
5:27 p.m.: Property lost on Long Beach.
3:50 p.m.: Report of larceny at Thatcher and Glenmere roads. The suspect could not be located.