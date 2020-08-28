ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Aug. 27
9:14 p.m.: Report of a possible UFO sighting on Granite Street. The caller reported seeing lights in the sky and didn't know what it was. Officers checked the area and did not find anything.
7:05 p.m.: Report of a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a Main Street building. The Fire Department was dispatched and cleared a short time later. It is unclear at this time if smoke or carbon monoxide was found at the building.
12:32 p.m.: A wallet found by Old Harbor was turned in to police.