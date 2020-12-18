ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Friday, Dec. 18
5:52 a.m.: Officer helps resident locked out of his or home on Broadway gain entrance.
12;56 a.m.: Well-being check requested for Brier Road in Gloucester. Gloucester Police notified.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Dec. 18
Medical aid calls: The medical squad responded to Phillips Avenue at 4:24 a.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 10:13 a.m. and Norwood Avenue at 8:39 p.m. The three individuals were transported by ambulance to the hospital. The Fire Department also responded to North Road at 1:28 p.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 6:09 p.m. and Millbrook Park at 11:28 p.m. In each case, ambulance services were refused.
9:54 p.m.: Caller reports all sounding on Babcock Road. No alarm heard
8:18 p.m.: Public Works notified of bad road conditions on Main Street.
5:55 p.m.: Railroad Avenue resident calls to complain that the plow driver for the neighbor across the street is pushing snow onto his property.
4:30 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident reported at Landmark Lane and Granite Street. No crash was found.
911 calls transferred to Gloucester Police from Thatcher Road in Gloucester at 4:20 a.m., Sandy Way in Gloucester at 5:35 a.m., Southern Boulevard in Gloucester at 12:45 p.m. and Brierwood Road in Gloucester at 2:23 p.m.
1:13 p.m.: Harbormaster went out to retrieve loose kayaks off Front Beach.
1:17 p.m.: 911 caller on High View Road hangs up. Police spoke to the person to confirm there was no issue.
10:29 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Evans Way for plow truck that caught fire. Fire extinguished and truck towed.
Wellness checks made on Forest Street at 1:27 a.m., residents around town at 8:08 a.m., and Broadway Avenue at 10:09 a.m.
9:51 a.m.: Public Works seeks assistance getting vehicle parked on Broadway moved. Owner located, and car moved.
7:11 a.m.: Motor vehicle disabled at Main Street and Lattof Lane towed.
6:36 a.m.: Homeowner on Jerden's Lane complains that Public Work plow pushed snow into the driveway.
1:31 a.m.: At least nine vehicles parked on streets all over town in violation of the snow parking ban were ticketed.
12:41 a.m.: Vehicle towed from Frank Street.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
11:28 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched for alarm activation at the Rockport Inn and Suites on Main Street. National Grid had been working to restore power, and the power coming back on triggered the alarm.
9:37 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on Lattof Lane. The driver was not be found.
8:44 p.m.: Caller on Bradley Wharf looking for information on parking during on snow parking ban.
Power outages reported on Main Street at Pooles Lane at 6:50 p.m. and Main Street at 8:15 p.m.
6:11 p.m.: Call about vehicle parked on School Street. The owner was spoken to and moved it.
4:19 p.m.: Vehicle reported to be illegally parked at Granite and Forest streets. It could not found.
Medical aid calls: The medical squad responded to Granite Street at 3:03 p.m. and Parker Street at 3:41 p.m. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to the hospital.
2:50 p.m.: 911 hangup from Johnson Road. Person spoken to, call made in error.
Wellness checks made on residents around town at 8:08 a.m. and on Camborne Way at 2:08 p.m.
11:40 a.m.: Caller concerned boat parked in road on Highview Road might be an issue for plows.
10:45 a.m.: Caller reports trailer blocking road on Railroad Avenue. The trailer was moved into the Whistlestop Mall parking lot.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.