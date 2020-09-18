ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:

Friday, Sept. 18

5:20 a.m.: Lift assist on White Way.

Building and area checks throughout town during the morning hours.

Thursday, Sept. 17

6:44 p.m.: Officers assisted a person at Whistle Stop Mall who was locked out of his or her car. 

11:38 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services.

8:05 a.m.: A Beach Street resident reported water was pouring down from the home's second floor. Officers turned the home's water off and a plumbing company was called. 

Building and area checks around town throughout the day.

Tags

Recommended for you