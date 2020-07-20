ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's Police and Fire departments:
Sunday, July 19
12:14 p.m.: A tennis racket found near Lattof Farm on Joseph Way was submitted into police custody.
2:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dock Square. The person refused ambulance services.
12:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Captain's Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, July 18
11:20 p.m.: A person reported his boat parked on T Wharf was smoking. The Harbormaster and Fire Department were dispatched and found no issues.
8:11 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was ticketed.
7:22 p.m.: Report of Halibut Point State Park visitors clogging up traffic on Granite Street. These visitors were reportedly waiting to get into the park's parking lot. Officers at the scene dismissed the line of cars.
10:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue.
8:09 a.m.: Lift assist on Heritage Drive. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, July 17
10:07 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a broken street light on Dock Square.
5:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Dock Square. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:53 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Rowe Avenue.