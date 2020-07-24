ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Friday, July 24
3:08 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:47 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a street light out on Main Street.
Thursday, July 23
Traffic stops: Between 1 and 3:30 p.m., five drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws on Broadway, Dock Square and Mt. Pleasant Street. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
8:47 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for having broken taillights.
4:58 p.m.: Report of a car accident in Gloucester by the Rockport line on Thatcher Road. Officers assisted with traffic while Gloucester Police handled the accident.