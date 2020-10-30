ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Friday, Oct. 30
2 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Thursday, Oct. 29
11:09 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Stockholm Avenue.
8:38 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on Broadway who was locked out of his or car.
7:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Long Beach. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:26 p.m.: Lift assist on Meadow Road. Ambulance services were refused.
1:51 p.m. and 11:14 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Forest Street and Sandy Bay Terrace. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:22 a.m.: Report of a dog in distress after swimming too far off Long Beach. The Harbormaster was able to get the dog out of the water and reunite it with its owner.